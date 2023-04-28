Police investigate drowning incident

A four-year-old child is believed to have drowned in Nadroga yesterday.

According to police, the victim accompanied a relative to wash clothes in a river when he disappeared.

His body was later recovered a few meters away from where he was last seen.

A post-mortem will be conducted as the investigations continue.

The national drowning death toll currently stands at 23 compared to 11 for the same period last year.

Police are urging parents and guardians to remain alert and know the whereabouts of their children.