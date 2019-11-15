Home

Crime

Police investigate body discovery in Ba

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 19, 2020 7:05 am

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a man’s body in Rarawai Lane, Ba yesterday.

Police were alerted after a carrier driver tasked to load a drum saw what looked like blood and alerted authorities.

A search conducted in a nearby cane field led to the discovery of the victim’s body.

A 37-year-old man who was renting with the victim is being questioned regarding the alleged incident.

Police say the two are foreign nationals.

