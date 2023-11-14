Police intensifies efforts for public safety during Cyclone Mal

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

As Tropical Cyclone Mal affects parts of the country, the Fiji Police Force, is committed to working tirelessly throughout the night to ensure the safety of Fijians.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu has issued a directive to Divisional Police Commanders to take into custody those who disregard weather advisories and unnecessarily venture into high-risk areas.

In collaboration with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, the police force aims to provide comprehensive assistance and support to citizens during this challenging time.

“We will always work along with we had a meeting with the RFMF today. They are on standby to complement each other in terms of assisting people during a disaster.”

ACP Driu emphasizes the close coordination between the two entities, with the RFMF on standby to complement police efforts in assisting the public during the natural disaster.

This intensified effort reflects the dedication of law enforcement to protect lives and uphold public safety as Fiji navigates the impact of Tropical Cyclone Mal.