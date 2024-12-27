Police impose movement restrictions

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police have implemented movement restrictions in Ba, Tavua, and Rakiraki towns due to escalating flood risks as heavy rain continues to impact the Western Division.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations ACP Livai Driu, confirmed that water has begun to flood shops in these towns, making it unsafe for residents to move in and out of the areas.

He says as of now, four evacuation centres have been set up in the Western Division, providing shelter to 226 evacuees and this number is expected to rise if the heavy rain persists.

“These restrictions are essential for the safety of everyone. We are taking these precautionary measures not only to protect the public but also to safeguard the towns’ infrastructure and prevent potential damage from opportunistic acts.”



ACP Driu says the main highway from Ba to Rakiraki is currently closed to all traffic, and access to Tavua Town has been cut off at the entrance due to flooding.

Additionally, the entrance to Ba Town has been closed to vehicles.

Police standby teams are actively evacuating residents from disaster-prone areas and will remain on alert throughout the night to ensure public safety.

The Force has pledged to continue monitoring the situation closely as the weather conditions evolve.

Authorities are urging the public to adhere to the movement restrictions and stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.