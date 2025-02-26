Police get transnational crime training boost

Director of Operations and Senior Superintendent of Police - Kasiano Vusonilawe

Police are receiving top-level advice and support from international partners to address the challenges of transnational crime.

Part of the work involves an overhaul of the police curriculum, which is being led by a senior British police officer who has joined local police at the Training Academy.

This review will focus on enhancing the ability to tackle issues such as organized crime, human trafficking, drug smuggling, and cybercrime.

British High Commissioner to Fiji Dr Brian Jones says concerns have been raised that Fiji is becoming a transit point for illegal drugs, creating serious risks to public health and safety.

“We work closely with our Australian, New Zealand, and American partners on that, and we’re also working with Interpol, looking at your ports and customs security to ensure that when large containers come in, Fiji Customs and Revenue, the Fiji Ports Authority, and Immigration have the necessary technology.”

Dr. Jones adds that they have also expanded their assistance to the Fiji Navy by conducting joint patrols and providing training to navy personnel.

Director of Operations and Senior Superintendent of Police, Kasiano Vusonilawe, says they need to adopt and adjust ideas from more advanced partners to address law enforcement challenges.

“It’s good to have ideas from the international level because the challenges faced by the police are not just national; they come from the global arena, then the regional, and finally, the national.”

He adds that UK policing is ahead in various areas, and this approach will help improve Fiji police’s ability to enforce the law more effectively.