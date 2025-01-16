Police continue robust efforts in combatting drug operations

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

All five police divisions are actively involved in a coordinated approach that not only targets drug operations but also encompasses traffic management, community policing, and search operations.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says this is part of their strategy to reduce drug supply and strengthen community safety.

ACP Driu says the force remains committed to reducing the supply of illegal substances as part of its ongoing initiative.

He says reducing the supply of illegal drugs is one of their key pillars and they are working on it.

ACP Driu adds that their focus is multi-faceted and they are looking at all aspects, from disrupting drug networks to maintaining order on the roads and engaging directly with the community.

He also highlighted the importance of continued vigilance and collaboration between various divisions to achieve success in these complex operations.