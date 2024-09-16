Police conduct drug-related arrests

The Fiji Police Force made multiple arrests over the weekend for unlawful possession and cultivation of illicit drugs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Operations Livai Driu reports that arrests related to methamphetamine were made in Samabula and Sigatoka, resulting in the detention of four men.

ACP Driu says a 31-year-old man was arrested in Caubati after police discovered clear plastic bags containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine and dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.

The suspect is also under investigation for bribery, having allegedly offered money to a police officer during his arrest.

Further marijuana-related arrests were reported in Korovou, Tailevu, Lautoka, and Sigatoka, with over 100 plants believed to be marijuana seized in Karoko for unlawful cultivation.

ACP Driu emphasized that the police are committed to dismantling drug supply chains and will not tolerate any attempts to undermine their efforts.

He assured the public that if any police officers are found to be involved in illegal activities, they will face both internal disciplinary action and criminal proceedings.

The public is urged to report any suspected drug activities to Crime Stoppers by calling 919 or 917