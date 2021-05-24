Police Commissioner concerned about careless driving 

Careless driving is a concern and this has been pointed by the Commissioner of Police who noticed that most drivers were not following road rules over the weekend.

Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho says he was returning from his village on Sunday when he took note of these incidents.

It was also on Sunday when an accident happened along Queens Road near Naboro that resulted in the death of a man and a child.

The Commissioner of Police launched the Festive Season Road Safety this morning whereby police will collaborate with the Land Transport Authority to enforce road safety.

Qiliho is pleading with the public to be mindful and adhere to road rules this festive season.

23 people have died as a result of road accidents this year compared to 39 in the same period last year.

Accident Compensation Commission Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar is asking motorists to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol.

He adds that pedestrians need to avoid walking on the roadside intoxicated as this can also lead to accidents.

He says no amount of money will bring back a life claimed by an accident.