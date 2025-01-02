Police calls for heighted supervision

As the school holidays continues, parents are being urged to keep a lookout and be aware of the movements of their children.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu is stressing on the importance of responsibility and active supervision when children are near water or when going out for swimming or picnics.

He says that drowning incidents have steadily increased over the years, with numerous tragedies associated with unsupervised children near water.

ACP Driu states that they had recorded an increase in the number of drowning incidents last year, which they hope can be minimized this year.

The Fiji Police will be undertaking community visits and patrols to advise children and adults on the importance of safety and supervision.