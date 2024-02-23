Police calls for adherence to proper process

Police officers on patrol

The Fiji Police Force is working with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine the further actions that can be taken about the proceeds of crime and the legality of destroying drugs.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci says the drugs that they intend to destroy are part of the exhibits and more importantly part of the evidence.

Therefore, ACP Raikaci says there is a process to be followed.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci

He highlights the need for adhering to standard procedures before filing court documents to obtain a drug destruction order.

“The office of DPP is currently working on that, seeking the court’s assistance to issue a court order for us to destroy that drug. So those drugs, if they are to be destroyed, have to be destroyed through court order so we can have a lawful destruction of drugs.”

ACP Raikaci has called for a collective approach to tackling the escalating drug problem.

He is urging members of the public to work together with the police, as he believes that information lies not with the police but with the people on the ground.