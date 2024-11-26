Police back spot checks in schools amid rising drug cases

The Fiji Police Force says it concurs with the idea of carrying out spot checks in schools.

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Sakeo Raikaci highlighted this in response to concerns raised following the discovery of over 3,000 students involved in illicit drug cases this year.

According to Raikaci, spot checks are necessary to protect children.

The acting DCP has also issued a warning to those who are using children as mules.

He says when a child places blame on his parents, the police will question them.

“For those students that are being caught with drugs and once their statement or in their interview say the drugs were given to them by their parents, we will be expanding the investigation to parents and get the parents for caution interviews.”

Raikaci did not reveal the number of parents who have gone through this process this year, but acknowledges that there have been instances where children have placed the blame on their parents.

He assures that police will investigate these issues thoroughly to prevent children from being involved in the nation’s drug epidemic.