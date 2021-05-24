Police assist women in labor

Home

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 10, 2022 4:50 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Three pregnant mothers in Ba who were in labor pain were assisted by Police Officers in getting to hospitals today.

These women were from Nasolo Village, Sorokoba Village and Veisari.

They couldn’t get to the Ba Mission Hospital because of the flooded waters.

Article continues after advertisement

Police Force Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says they are proud of what their Officers are doing on the ground.

He says they are also thankful to the communities for their timely call for assistance through the Command Centres numbers and Emergency Lines.

ACP Khan adds they also noticed that many were following the advisories and did the necessary preparations.

He adds that Police will continue to assist members of the public as rain is forecast to continue over the next few days.

