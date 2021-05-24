Police assist families accord final rituals

Roadblocks have been set up along Brown Street to assist with crowd control.
The Fiji Police Force says this is to ensure grieving families are able to accord their final rituals in compliance with health measures.
It adds that Police motorcyclists are also on standby to provide escorts.
[Source: Fiji Police]
