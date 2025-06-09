Police alarmed as students share violent acts online

The growing trend of students filming and sharing violent acts on social media is alarming, says Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

He warns that young people seem unafraid or unashamed to post such content, and calls on society, schools, religious organizations, and families to examine the reasons behind this behaviour.

Tudravu adds that the issue is frustrating and a major concern for the Fiji Police Force.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

He states that schools and law enforcement must act proactively to prevent such acts from becoming normal, but the first responsibility lies with parents, guardians, and teachers at home.

“The proactive part of all stakeholders involved goes back to the family, the parents, goes back to the guardians, the teaching at our various homes. This is something that we really, the whole of Fiji, the whole nation, should seriously look into because the generations that are coming up, they are so very bold enough to continue to do this.”

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro also points out that schools face growing challenges, including low academic performance, bullying, drug use, and behavioural problems.

He states these issues require a stronger commitment to improving exam results, student participation, and overall school management.

Radrodro adds that accountability and innovative leadership are key to addressing these challenges.

The government, according to the Minister, will continue supporting schools with staffing, infrastructure, curriculum, indigenous language programs, vocational pathways, and nationally recognised micro-qualifications to help schools become centres of excellence.

