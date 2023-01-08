PM yet to move into official residence

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the thanksgiving service at the Vodafone Arena

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is yet to move to his new residence.

The Prime Minister says there is no plan to change residence soon.

He says he is waiting for the Public Service Commission, which normally does the quarter allocation in association with the Lands Department.

He says they will give the current occupants time to relocate.

He further stated that his moving out of the official quarters in 1999 was very quick because he was prepared, either way, to win and continue or to lose and move on.

He claims that the last time he moved out, he did so in one night.