PM urges collective action in neutralizing drug power

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged all Fijians to join forces in the fight against the country’s drug problem, calling it the “biggest arrest” that needs to be made.

Rabuka’s comments come amid growing concerns about the potential drug trade in Fiji, following recent major busts in Nadi that saw the seizure of over 4 tonnes of methamphetamine.

“We just have to make some arrests. The biggest arrest we have to make is to arrest the power of the drug economy on the people. If we can neutralize that and re-divert the human energy into something legitimate in productive, I’m sure we are well on our way to fighting and eliminating the drug problem.”

Rabuka also highlighted the importance of strengthening Fiji’s border security.

“We have our border security agencies that are there, the departments, and we can only expect them to develop as the threat and the attempt at coming through our borders increased and proven in the methodologies. So hopefully the immigration people, the customs people and the police are keeping abreast with the international trends.”

Meanwhile, Police Chief of Crime, ACP Mesake Waqa says the eight people who were taken in custody in relation to the drug busts have been interviewed and released as investigation continues.