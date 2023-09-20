PM to participate in historic US-PIF Summit

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has accepted an invitation from President Joseph Biden to participate in the second U.S.-Pacific Island Forum Summit at the White House next week.

The summit, which takes place next Monday, marks a significant moment in strengthening diplomatic ties and collaboration between the Pacific Islands and the United States.

The U.S-Pacific Island Forum Summit serves as a platform for Pacific Islands Forum leaders to engage with President Biden, reaffirming shared regional priorities and deepening cooperation across a range of critical issues.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

During the summit, President Biden will emphasize the enduring commitment of the United States to the Pacific Islands, highlighting the vital role of Prime Minister Rabuka and his counterparts in shaping the future of the region.

The summit’s agenda is centered around addressing pressing challenges, including tackling the climate crisis, advancing economic growth, promoting sustainable development, strengthening health security, countering illegal, unreported fishing, and expanding people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s participation in this summit underscores the importance of his leadership in the Pacific Islands and the critical role that Fiji plays in the region.

Prime Minister Rabuka and his delegation look forward to engaging in substantive discussions with President Biden and other Pacific Islands Forum leaders during this landmark summit.