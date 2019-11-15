PM slams claims made by ex-Qorvis worker

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has slammed ex-Qorvis employee Graham Davis for attacking the Fijian Democracy.

In a statement, the Prime Minister says that an attack on Fijian democracy, our constitution, independent institution is an attack against him and his cabinet.

Davis in his blog from Australia claims that Bainimarama had identified a successor and that the FijiFirst government is divided along ethnic lines.

Article continues after advertisement

In his response, Bainimarama says the success of his government is a result of the democratic elections in which Fijians chose him as their Prime Minister.

“I know, because they have picked my Government twice. As the leader of FijiFirst, I am appointed under our party’s constitution, like all our office bearers. And I will once again work hard to earn the votes of the Fijian people when I lead FijiFirst into the next election”.

Bainimarma stresses the focus of his government for now is to assist Fijians through this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Until then we have to recover our economy and get industries running again, get jobs back, and get help to those who need it most. I am working on these issues every day. We don’t have time to waste on gossip blogs. But for old times’ sake, I wish Graham all the best in his retirement in Australia.”

The Prime Minister says he is ready to lead the FijiFirst party again in the next general election where Fijians will get to exercise their right to select their leader in 2022.