PM rejects ‘Beggar Nation’ label

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has pushed back against criticisms that Fiji is overly reliant on foreign aid.

He states that Fiji’s diplomatic and economic engagements are strategic and necessary for long-term development.

His remarks follow President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu’s address at the opening of the new parliamentary year, where national priorities were outlined.

Rabuka dismissed claims that Fiji operates as a “beggar nation,” saying such perceptions undermine the country’s contributions to global affairs.

He stressed that Fiji has earned its place on the international stage through its leadership in peacekeeping, climate advocacy, and regional diplomacy.

Engagements with development partners, he said, are not acts of desperation but strategic collaborations designed to secure economic stability, strengthen infrastructure, and enhance resilience against external shocks.

He pointed out Fiji’s history of overcoming adversity, emphasizing that resilience has always been a defining trait of the Fijian people.

As the country navigates economic recovery and the ongoing threats of climate change, Rabuka called on leaders to take a proactive approach in shaping policies that uplift all Fijians.

Parliament, he said, must function as a platform for constructive governance rather than political grandstanding.

Reflecting on Fiji’s past, Rabuka paid tribute to traditional leaders who ceded the islands to Britain in 1874, as well as political figures who paved the way for independence.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices of Fijian soldiers and peacekeepers, reinforcing the nation’s role in global security efforts.

As the parliamentary year begins, Rabuka urged MP’s to uphold integrity and serve with purpose. The road ahead, he said requires collective effort, wisdom from the past and a firm commitment to securing Fiji’s future.

