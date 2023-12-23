PM reflects on leadership lessons

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he has learnt the importance of listening during his first year of leadership in the coalition government.

In an interview with FBC News, Rabuka stressed the significance of listening to diverse opinions and suggestions within the coalition to make well-informed decisions.

Leading a government with multiple parties requires effective communication and collaboration says the Prime Minister, emphasizing the value of considering different perspectives.

Article continues after advertisement

“For me it’s learnt to listen and hopefully you can teach those that are wanting you to listen to also listen”.

Moving forward was identified as a key objective for Rabuka, and this vision included not only navigating the complexities within the coalition but also actively listening to the concerns and opinions of the people.

Rabuka acknowledged the challenges of leading a government where none of the parties had members in the cabinet.

“Acknowledging the importance of public input, Rabuka emphasized that the people matter the most.”

The coalition government, consisting of three political parties – the National Federation Party, the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), and the People Alliance – has faced challenges and complexities, and Rabuka’s approach reflects the commitment to inclusive governance and responsiveness.