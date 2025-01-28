PM questions drug report status

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he has yet to receive a crucial report from investigators regarding the large methamphetamine seizures that took place in late 2023 and January last year.

He expressed his determination to uncover how the massive consignments entered the country.

The drug hauls, weighing 4.1 and 3 tonnes respectively when discovered, had placed Fiji under international scrutiny.

Rabuka said the report was vital for identifying security gaps.

“I have not received any report to indicate whether it was a laxity in our border control or whether it was customs or whether it infiltrated our borders through avenues that were not under the observations of customs.”

The PM, however, said the successful seizures sent a strong message to those attempting to exploit Fiji’s vulnerabilities.

“The fact that we manage to find the drugs here in Fiji probably discourages the shipment, as well as those that were intending to continue it.”

When asked if he was aware of what was causing the delay in obtaining the report, he said the onus was on investigators to provide the reasons.

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service chief executive officer Udit Singh said they continued to work closely with investigators and were also awaiting the report.

Authorities have charged several individuals in connection with the drug busts, and the court has given them permission to destroy the methamphetamine exhibits.