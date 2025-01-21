PM inspects road upgrades in Macuata Villages

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Public Works Department has begun upgrading roads, in a bid to improve access for villagers in the District of Sasa in Macuata.

The villagers of Votua, Viri-qilai, and Nasealevu have raised numerous concerns about road conditions in the past.

Nasealevu is home to a vital water source that supplies the Labasa area.

After commissioning the new Higher Education Office in Labasa yesterday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka visited the area to check on the progress of the road upgrades.

Rabuka said he is happy that the PWD has commenced the road upgrades and that works are progressing well.

He also visited the Nakawakawa village access road, which was upgraded last year under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development through the Community Access Roads, Footpaths, and Footbridges Programme.

Rabuka noted that the villagers of Nakawakawa had personally approached him regarding the need for road upgrades.

The Prime Minister said he is pleased to see that the condition of the road has significantly improved, and bus services are now accessible to the community.

Rabuka assured the villagers that the coalition government remains committed to supporting them by improving accessibility and living standards.