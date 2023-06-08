PM holds bilateral meeting with NZ Deputy Leader of Opposition

Prime Minister Rabuka meets with New Zealand's Deputy Leader of Opposition, Nicola Willis. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji and New Zealand have reaffirmed their partnership based on the Duavata Partnership Agreement.

This comes as Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka met with New Zealand’s Deputy Leader of Opposition, Nicola Willis, in Wellington yesterday.

Prime Minister Rabuka acknowledged New Zealand’s increasing engagement with Fiji and the Blue Pacific region, notably through ‘Partnership and Democracy‘.

Prime Minister Rabuka (left), New Zealand’s Deputy Leader of Opposition, Nicola Willis. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka says the Pacific’s solidarity has progressed over the past five months, but there is still much more that can be accomplished.

He stressed the need for greater regional cooperation in order to realize the vision stipulated in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific.

The two leaders also discussed the prospects for inter-parliament collaboration and exchanges of good practices and experience to strengthen capacity-building for parliamentarians in both countries.

In response, Willis also expressed her appreciation to Rabuka for the productive discussions, which build on opportunities for greater development cooperation between the two nations.