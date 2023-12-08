PM highlights issues of sexual crimes and scams

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasizes the pivotal role of lawyers in actively understanding and addressing the legal challenges associated with sexual crimes.

While opening the 25th Attorney General’s Conference in Nadi, Rabuka expresses deep concern over the alarming prevalence of sexual offences, particularly those targeting women and children.

He urges lawyers to step up as guardians of justice for the most vulnerable members of society.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge the efforts of those of you who have chosen to stand as beacons of protection. As I said, this is not just a clear celebration of the anniversary of the conference, but a recognition of the legal profession throughout the years. Recognition of your sacrifices, of your performances, and your own efforts to further your capabilities in your profession.”

Addressing a diverse audience of legal professionals, Rabuka also delved into the escalating cases of scams, highlighting the necessity for lawyers to extend their reach beyond traditional courtroom battles into the virtual landscapes where digital deception thrives.

He stresses the invaluable contribution of legal professionals in the fight against evolving forms of deception, emphasizing their role as problem solvers in the ever-changing platforms they now inhabit.

“As lawyers, you’re also the custodians of justice in the virtual world. Beyond the commercial relationships and legal opportunities, your responsibility as legal practitioners extend to the protection of individuals.”

The Prime Minister states that the evolution of platforms has brought about a paradigm shift in their approach to justice.

Rabuka says lawyers are not just advocates in the courtroom; they are multifaceted problem solvers who must adapt to the challenges of time.

He points out that the ability of lawyers to navigate diverse systems of dispute resolution highlights the crucial aspect of adaptability, emphasizing their pivotal role in delivering justice through a range of problem-solving approaches.