PM eyes government of national unity

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has signaled the possibility of forming a government of national unity.

Currently, the Coalition government is comprised of three parties: the People’s Alliance, the National Federation Party (NFP) and the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA).

The FijiFirst Party constitutes the opposition.

Article continues after advertisement

Should a government of national unity be formed, it would mean incorporating members from all major political parties, including the opposition into the government, promoting broader collaboration and unity.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Rabuka says there is a strong potential for such a government, citing upcoming issues like constitutional changes and national reconciliation that would require widespread cooperation.

He dismissed rumors suggesting an intent to remove one of the coalition partners, NFP or SODELPA to instead form a coalition with the 17 terminated FijiFirst Members of Parliament.

“The opening address by His Excellency the President at the beginning of this session indicated they would like to do a national approach to most of the national problems.”

Rabuka also denied having engaged in discussions with FijiFirst MPs.

The Prime Minister reiterated his respect for the FijiFirst Party and stated he would not attempt to fracture it.

However, he says that if necessary, terminated FijiFirst MPs can approach the government for discussions.

Rabuka reaffirmed the stability of the Coalition government and urged Fijians to remain calm and confident in the constitutional processes that govern Fiji.