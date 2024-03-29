PM encourages renewed commitment to service

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is urging his staff to recommit themselves to serving the country with love and dedication during its Easter Church Service at Wesley Church in Suva.

In the spirit of Easter, a time of renewal and reflection, Rabuka is inspiring his team to redouble their efforts in the service of all Fijians.

Rabuka emphasizes the crucial essence of Easter – hope, renewal and above all, love.

He stresses the importance of rekindling the commitment to serving the people of Fiji with unwavering dedication and selflessness.

He adds that together, they can strive to build a nation where compassion and unity prevail, uplifting and supporting one another in times of need.

The service was attended by staff from the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and the Department of Information.