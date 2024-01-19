PM dismisses Radrodro

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro [File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has dismissed Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro.

The Prime Minister says he has taken the decision to dismiss Radrodro with effect from January 22nd for insubordination and disobedience to his directive.

Rabuka says he has informed the President and the Speaker of Parliament about his decision.

He adds that Gavoka will assume the portfolio as Education Minister in addition to his responsibility for Tourism and Civil Aviation.