PM delighted with support

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed his appreciation for the support he received from his two coalition partners ahead of nominating the new president, emphasizing the significance of coalition unity within the country’s governance.

In a statement following the nomination process, Rabuka highlights the importance of collaboration among the coalition partners, which he described as very, very encouraging.

He noted that they secured their full support prior to the official nomination, reflecting the continued alignment of priorities among the parties in his government.

“And, as I said to those that asked me yesterday, we, in Parliament, are also an electoral college. We are elected by the people. We carry the mandate of the people, and therefore, and thereby, appoint the President.”

Rabuka also took the opportunity to address the democratic mandate held by Parliament, emphasizing that Parliament functions as an electoral college.

He points out that its members carry the collective mandate of the Fijian people, serving as the ultimate authority in electing a president.

Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu says that this morning’s proceedings in Parliament have brought to a conclusion the democratic process that’s laid out in the 2013 Constitution, Section 84, on how we nominate the President.

Seruiratu has accepted the outcome of the vote and wishes the President well.