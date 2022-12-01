PM congratulates Fijians on border re-opening anniversary

A decisive vaccination campaign and prudent decision-making powered Fiji to reopen its international border to the world last year.

This was said by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today, as we mark the one-year anniversary of Fiji’s re-opening.

He says 365 days later, Fiji has achieved what many had said was impossible, including 100,000 people returning to the workforce.

“Nothing makes me prouder than seeing our people back in jobs they love. The Reserve Bank of Fiji has projected a mega 15.6 percent growth in our economy in 2022 and Fiji is projected to be the world’s third fastest growing economy from 2022 to 2026.”

Bainimarama says Fiji has one billion dollars worth of investments in the pipeline, guaranteeing growing employment opportunities for everyone.

He adds despite the opposition, the government continued to keep Fiji Airways running and investing in critical resources for the tourism industry.