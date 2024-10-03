PM confident in the restoration of integrity within government

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is confident the government will be able to restore integrity in its institutions, specifically in the settlement of the matter at the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

The matter involves the appointment of Barbara Malimali as the Commissioner of FICAC.

Rabuka says the issue challenges the credibility of the government and its institutions, but there is a paper before cabinet which proposes the investigation of the matter within FICAC.

Rabuka says anyone who has contravened any law will be brought to light.

“We cannot undo what is done, but we can make sure that it does not happen again. And if anyone had contravened any standing orders, laws or regulations, then they would be brought to light.”

Rabuka says the allegation of threats and attacks by the former Acting Deputy Commissioner of FICAC Francis Pulewai would not have come from the coalition government, and there is no report to support the allegation.

He says Pulewai and her family are safe in Fiji.

Rabuka says the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry is in accordance with the law, and also reassures that the Coalition Government and Constitutional Offices Commission are not involved in the investigation of the matter.