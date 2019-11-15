PM begins Vanua Levu tour

Two new staff quarters for the Bua Provincial Council was officially opened this morning by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama as he kicked off his tour of Vanua Levu today.

Speaking at the Naulumatua House in Nabouwalu, Bainimarama says the quarters was requested by the Provincial Office and today, the promise has been delivered.

Bainimarama says with government delivering the quarters, he is expecting service delivery to the people of Bua to step up another level for the development of the province.

He told the staff that with their wellbeing improved, so should that of those that they serve.

Bainimarama has urged the Bua Provincial Council staff not to let the investment go to waste and accord the people of Bua an extra measure of service.

Construction of the two quarters started in April and was completed earlier this month.

The two quarters will be occupied by the Bua Provincial Council Conservation Officer and the Assistant Roko Tui Bua.

The two quarters cost government a total of $180,000.