PM assures the diaspora that government is progressing

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The People’s Coalition Government is holding firm and progressing as expected.

This was the reassurance made by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while meeting with the Fijian Diaspora at Aldershot in Hampshire, England.

Aldershot is known as the home of the British Army which currently has 2000 active personnel from Fiji.

While acknowledging the challenges faced in Fiji, the Prime Minister informed those in attendance that the government is manoeuvring through these difficulties and “delivering its services to the people”.



Rabuka took the opportunity to update members of the Diaspora about the government’s development plans and progress made over the past 17 months.



He says Fiji is recovering from COVID-19 and our tourism industry and the national airline has assisted greatly.



Rabuka, acknowledged the contributions of the diaspora through remittances, which reached the $1 billion mark in 2022.

He says remittances continued to increase in 2023 and they anticipate a further increase this year.



Rabuka also told the diaspora that Fiji is working hard to address the drug problem in Fiji.



The members of the diaspora directly engaged with the Prime Minister following the welcome ceremony.