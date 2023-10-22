PM assures support to seasonal workers

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government is ensuring support for seasonal workers who are in Australia under the Fiji-Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during his visit to Teys Australia, a meat processing company based in Brisbane, Queensland emphasized the collaboration between Fiji and Australia in the labour mobility sector.

Rabuka also highlights Fiji’s commitment to assisting seasonal workers throughout Australia by appointing liaison officers through the High Commission in Canberra.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

This step aims to address various concerns, including superannuation contributions, visa issues, and family welfare, allowing seasonal workers to engage directly with the Prime Minister.

Rabuka also expresses the government’s gratitude to the seasonal workers across Australia for their remittances and their support for their families back home.

Under the revised Vuvale Partnership, Rabuka outlined broader plans designed to benefit both Fiji and Australia.