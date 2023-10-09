PM acknowledges ACS alumni’s contribution

ACS alumni. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has congratulated the alumni of Adi Cakobau School and the entire “Lilian” family for their contributions to Fiji’s economy.

While speaking at the ACS Diamond Jubilee Ball at the Vodafone Arena this week, Rabuka also paid tribute to those former scholars who contributed immensely to the civil service sector.

Rabuka also congratulated and thanked them for their services to the country.

The Prime Minister also encouraged the alumni to pass on the values and principles they stood for to the next generation.

Rabuka is urging the ACS alumni and current students to be proud of their school and continue to contribute effectively to national building and economic development.

The Golden Jubilee Ball was part of ACS’s week-long 75th anniversary celebrations and was attended by former students from as far as the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand.