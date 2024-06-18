Pleass Global records massive revenue growth

Namosi based water bottling company, Pleass Global International recorded a significant revenue growth in 2023, reaching over $21 million compared to over $17 million in 2022.

Speaking at the company’s Annual General meeting today, Chair Warwick Pleass announced that this represents a 57 percent increase, a notable improvement from the 17 percent increase in 2022.

The renowned producer and distributor of Aquasafe and Vaiwai Water saw its profit before tax rise to $5.6 million in 2023, representing a remarkable growth of 141 percent.

Additionally, the company’s net assets increased by 39 percent.

“The sales growth in 2023 was made possible by our improved plant utilization that brought the improved profit, by that I mean the lines running more often for more hours for more shifts in a month.”

Pleass Global Limited, listed on the South Pacific Stock Exchange, has been operating for 27 years.

The company specializes in water bottling, importing and distributing food and beverage packaging, property development, tourism, and organic horticulture.