Plans underway to relocate Suva Correctional Centre

Acting Commissioner of Corrections, Auta Moceisuva, and the Permanent Secretary for National Planning, Development and Statistics, Peni Sikivou, conducted a ground visit to the Suva Correctional Centre this morning to discuss possible solutions for relocating the facility.

The Suva CC has long faced recurring issues caused by flooding and sewer spillage during heavy rains and flash floods.

Moceisuva says they have had to constantly move inmates out of the dormitory located in the low-lying area due to heavy rains.

He says this exercise has had to be repeated, causing inconvenience to inmates who are cramped into other already overcrowded facilities.

Currently, the Suva CC houses 330 inmates against an approved capacity of 280, highlighting a significant overcrowding problem.

“The entire drainage and sewer system needs serious realignment, but that will only exacerbate the problems given the growth of developments around the area, and that has constrained the space for expansion”

To address these challenges, the Ministry of National Planning and the Fiji Corrections Service have established a working committee tasked with exploring the relocation of the Suva CC to Naboro.

The committee will prepare a comprehensive report considering road infrastructure, modern rehabilitation facilities, court services, staff quarters, emergency support, and other essential amenities for the proposed new facility.

Once the report is complete, a joint Cabinet Paper from the Ministry of National Planning and FCS will be submitted to the government, outlining a phased implementation plan for the relocation.

