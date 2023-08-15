Plans to relocate Savusavu wharf to Balaga Bay

Savusavu Warf. [Source: Flickr]

Major developments are expected in Savusavu Town soon.

Savusavu Town Council Chief Executive Seema Dutt highlighted that two major projects are planned under the Fiji Tourism Development Program in Vanua Levu.

Dutt says this includes the relocation of the Savusavu Wharf from its current location to Balaga Bay, as well as the extension and upgrade of the Savusavu Airport.

“So we need these airport services and also the wharf, where we only receive one boat currently, which is Gounder Shipping coming over to Savusavu. So if this Wharf is extended to Balaga Bay and we have a new one, I think there will be other ships that can come on board, as well as the big tourist ships.”

Dutt says these two projects will boost tourism in the Northern Division, catering for bigger cruise ships and airplanes.

She adds that town landscaping is another development project they are looking into, along with other projects that have not been confirmed yet, but they are confident that whatever projects are decided, they will benefit all the people in Savusavu.