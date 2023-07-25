Plans to open Fiji Embassy in Brussels

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Talks are underway between Fiji and the European Union about the possibility of opening a Fiji Embassy in Brussels, Belgium.

This was discussed during a farewell visit by the outgoing Ambassador of the European Union for the Pacific, Sujiro Seam, to Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad today.

During the meeting, Seam welcomed the idea of opening an embassy and assured its support in procedures and matters aligned with Fiji’s national priorities.

The discussion also focused on strengthening areas of cooperation such as the advancement of the sugar industry, economic sustainability, and climate change, among other issues that matter most to Fiji and the Pacific.

Prasad also conveyed his appreciation to the European Union for supporting Fiji over the years and wished Ambassador Seam well in his future endeavours.

Ambassador Seam took up his role in September 2019 for a 4-year term and was accredited to 13 Pacific Island States and four European Overseas Countries and Territories.