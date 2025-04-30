Plans to boost ICT jobs and digital skills

[File Photo]

Plans are in place to create over 40,000 ICT-related jobs by 2030.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says this is part of Fiji’s National Digital Strategy.

He adds that the strategy focuses on empowering young Fijians with the skills needed to thrive in fields like artificial intelligence and e-commerce.

The Minister says the focus on ICT-related job creation is not just about filling positions, it is about building a technology-literate workforce that can drive innovation and entrepreneurship across all sectors.

“We must also ensure that all Fijians have the opportunity and means and capacity to participate meaningfully in the digital economy. This means expanding digital access to digital tools, ensuring affordable connectivity, and prioritizing investments in digital literacy.”

Kamikamica stresses that the strategy includes training programs to ensure Fijian youth are well-equipped to meet the growing demands of the global digital economy.

He also states that the strategy promotes gender parity and digital inclusion, ensuring young women, especially in rural areas, have equal access to opportunities, empowering them in the digital transformation.

