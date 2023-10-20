Plans for 100 percent renewable energy in Ovalau

The government is currently undertaking a major project called agrophotovoltaic on the island of Ovalau.

The project is located in Bureta, Ovalau, and ingeniously combines the use of land for both agricultural purposes and solar photovoltaic energy generation.

Lomaiviti Provincial Administrator Asesela Biutiviti says achieving 100 percent renewable energy is cost-efficient and contributes to a sustainable environment.

“The plan is to get Ovalau 100% renewable energy in the near future rather than relying on fuel. So the idea is to generate power and to change the fuel-generating power to renewable energy for Ovalau.”

Biutiviti says the major project will target the Lomaiviti group, with plans to establish energy plants in Moturiki, Batiki, Gau, Nairai, Makogai, and Koro.

The current Ovalau Agrophotovoltaic Project is valued at around $32 million.