People of Vanuakula receive health services

People of Vanuakula Village in Naitasiri have received essential medical, counselling, and legal services through a mobile outreach clinic.

This was led by Medical Services Pacific, in partnership with Flinders University and Think Pacific.

The clinic addressed the health needs of residents who often face transport and financial barriers.

MSP Outreach Coordinator Ana Fofole says the initiative allowed one breast cancer patient who had avoided care due to fear to finally see a nurse practitioner.



Student volunteers from Flinders University carried out screenings and health awareness sessions.

Associate Professor Maarten Immink, who led the Flinders team, said the collaboration provided critical community support while giving students real-world public health experience.

