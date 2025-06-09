Peace is fragile, Rabuka urges unity

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on Fijians to embrace unity, faith and shared responsibility as the country enters 2026.

He said the New Year was a time for reflection, gratitude, humility and confidence in the resilience of the Fijian people under God.

He thanked Fijians for their patience and support as the government continues rebuilding and reforming the country.

“Peace remains one of humanity’s most fragile achievements. The security situation around the world is evolving at an unprecedented rate while conflicts escalate. The government through the Ministry of Defense is reviewing our peacekeeping strategy.”

Rabuka acknowledged that renewal is never easy but Fijians have remained steadfast, guided by belief in a shared future.

He assured that the government will keep listening to the voice of the people.

The Prime Minister recognized the 165 members of the 1st Battalion, Fiji Infantry Regiment who returned from UN peacekeeping duties in Iraq.

He acknowledged their professionalism and sacrifice, which have made communities abroad safer and honored Fiji’s peacekeeping legacy.

Rabuka also remembered those still serving overseas and offered prayers for their safe reurn.

He highlighted plans to redeploy returning peacekeepers to support the Fiji Police Force.

This, he said, would strengthen national capacity, improve discipline and rapid response and restore public confidence without militarizing law enforcement.

Rabuka stressed the importance of national unity. Cooperation across government, traditional structures and civil society is essential.

He adds that peace, both at home and abroad is fragile and tackling poverty is key to stability and harmony.LC

