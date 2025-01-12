Payment timing critical says DPM

Processing the back-to-school support grant earlier for parents is not because the government is heading into elections, but because it is something that we feel is politically correct.

This was stressed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, who stated that this was something they had been planning since they came into power.

Over 200,000 students have received $200 each, totalling $40 million, with the remaining students expected to receive support following the release of the 2024 Year 12 examination results.

Professor Prasad says the timing of the payment is critical as it gives parents a head start in preparing their children.

“The timing of the payment today is critical, coming out of the Christmas and New Year holidays when parents are in the process of getting all the essentials for their children in preparation for school. This support is very timely; in fact, many parents tell us throughout the country that this is one of the most critical, well-targeted, and well-timed supports for our children.”

Many parents have expressed their appreciation to the government for the early release of the funds.

The Deputy Prime Minister adds that this support is part of the government’s commitment to providing essential services and support to the people.