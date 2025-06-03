Pay your Lease, says TLTB CEO

iTaukei Land Trust Board CEO Solomone Nata [file photo]

iTaukei Land Trust Board CEO Solomone Nata says some tenants are deliberately avoiding lease payment.

He says that some go as far as hiding from enforcement officers and allowing notices to be returned to the post office’s unclaimed box.

Nata says landowners are not receiving their money on time due to these defaults.

Article continues after advertisement

He added the Board is now taking action against those who fail to comply with eviction notices underway and steps being taken to repossess lots.

He further added that some of these tenants have not paid their lease for over 10 years.

“We don’t want to evict anybody, all we want is for you to come and pay”

Nata further added that collecting rent individually is both costly and problematic, a challenge for the TLTB.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.