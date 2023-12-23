Patient health remains a priority

Medical Superintendent Dr Luke Nasedra

Amidst a shortage of staff, the Health Ministry is actively working to ensure the safety and well-being of patients in hospitals are not compromised.

This has been highlighted by Medical Superintendent Dr Luke Nasedra.

Dr Nasedra says they are implementing contingencies and operating procedures to maintain a high standard of care.

He adds with over 900 health graduates this year, they are intensifying their training for effective service delivery.

“And the new graduates also undergo an internship program that is done so that they can learn from the work that we do in the hospital.”

The MoH is also planning to build a new hospital in the Central Division to alleviate the burden on existing facilities and meet the growing demand for services.