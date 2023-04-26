Pathway being developed to empower resource owners

A concerted effort is underway to chart a pathway for increasing the involvement of resource owners in economic development and the better utilization of natural resources.

iTaukei Trust Fund Board Chief Executive Aisake Taito says the “Solesolevaki” framework was developed to empower iTaukei to better their living standards and improve their livelihoods.

Taito says the concept was initiated due to the low contribution of resource owners to the economy.

“These efforts are being filtered and harmonized to provide a sustainable framework for greater economic empowerment for resource owners by allowing the proceeds from their participation in the economy to contribute to improving their wellbeing, not only in the short-term but more relevant in the medium- to long-term.”

Taito says there is a growing realization, interest, and effort to recognize the role of specialized business training and mentoring to harness the business aspirations of resource owners.

He says the “Solesolevaki” framework is being developed by five iTaukei institutions, namely the iTaukei Affairs Board, the iTaukei Land Trust Board, the iTaukei Trust Fund Board, Fijian Holdings Limited, and the Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development.