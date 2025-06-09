Passenger dies in Vatudamu accident

[file photo]

A woman has died following a road accident along the Buca Bay Road near Vatudamu yesterday morning.

Police say the victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a man in his 30s.

It is alleged the suspect failed to negotiate a bend along the Buca Bay Road near Vatudamu resulting in the accident.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim was one of ten passengers travelling in the four wheel drive vehicle.

She was conveyed to the Savusavu Hospital where her death was confirmed by medical officials.

Two passengers remain admitted at the Labasa Hospital as investigation continue.

Police say the suspect will be brought in for questioning soon.

The national road death toll currently stands at 26 compared to 24 for the same period last year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.