USP Council is deeply divided: Sayed-Khaiyum

Council members representing Fiji do not want to prejudice who will be appointed the next University of the South Pacific Vice-Chancellor.

Minister for Economy and a Fiji representative to the USP Council, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they only want the necessary processes for the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor followed.

“Contracts terminated, you want to appoint a new VC, follow the process. Advertise, whatever you need to do as stated in the various procedures. The Council has a committee it can appoint and they may recommend to short circuit the process. It’s up to them, as long as everything is above board.”

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum has also pointed out that the USP Council is deeply divided in the manner in which the regional institute should progress and also spoke on the ousted VC Professor Pal Ahluwalia’s contract.

He adds that the University’s lawyers say there is a high chance that Ahluwalia’s contract would be terminated.

“They gave a legal opinion, that said 95 percent they thought the contract was terminated, because of the revocation of the work permit. That was the position. All we argued on Friday, was that because some members wanted him to be immediately brought back. All we said was there are various standard operating procedures, the various regulations that should be followed.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also says there are some very unhealthy relationships between people on the Council and Professor Ahluwalia.