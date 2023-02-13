Third FijiFirst MP resigns

Opposition MP Rosy Akbar.

Opposition Member of Parliament and former Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar, has resigned from Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has given notice that Akbar’s seat is now vacant pursuant to Section 63(1)(a) of the Fijian Constitution.

Ratu Naiqama confirmed that Akbar resigned effective today, Monday, February 13, 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar is the third FijiFirst MP to resign from Parliament following the 2022 General Election.

FBC News understands that FijiFirst candidate Virendra Lal is next in line to replace Akbar.