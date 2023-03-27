Prasad blasts Bala over fail promise

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad [left] and FijiFirst MP Parveen Bala

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad confronted FijiFirst MP Parveen Bala this morning about a false promise he had made when he became Minister for Local Government in 2014.

Following a heated exchange in Parliament, Prasad told Bala he had failed to deliver on his promise.

In 2014, when Bala first became the Minister for Local Government, he stated that his immediate action was to see municipal council elections take place around the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says the promise did not eventuate.

“He promised the whole country that he was going to hold local government elections, then Mr. Speaker he continued with the review for four years, and then comes another Minister who also said we are reviewing the act.”

Prasad claims that for eight years, the former government carried on with the review of the act.

He claims that their intention was basically not to carry out municipal council elections.

The Minister for Finance further claims that this is a clear example of corrupt practices and nepotism.

Meanwhile, Bala says it is not simple to run a municipal council.

He says whether municipal elections are held or not, it does not matter.